×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban police pounce on warehouse 'producing illicit alcohol', man arrested

By TimesLIVE - 09 March 2024 - 09:18
The man arrested at this warehouse in Verulam on Thursday could not account for the ethanol found at the premises manufacturing illegal alcohol.
The man arrested at this warehouse in Verulam on Thursday could not account for the ethanol found at the premises manufacturing illegal alcohol.
Image: SAPS

Durban police arrested a 64-year-old man on Friday at a warehouse in Verulam where illicit alcohol was allegedly being produced.

He faces charges of operating an illegal micro distillery, unlawful possession of ethanol and contravening the Liquor Act. 

Police arrested the man after receiving information about a group of people allegedly manufacturing illicit alcohol at a warehouse at in Ottawa, Verulam. 

When police visited the warehouse they found several drums containing ethanol. 

The owner failed to account for why he had so much ethanol. Police arrested the man and seized 12,000 litres of ethanol with an estimated value of R1m. 

EThekwini district commissioner Maj-Gen Makhozazana Victoria Kheswa commended the good team work in removing dangerous substances used to make illegal alcohol, which she said could harm potential consumers. 

TimesLIVE 

KZN taverns urged to help police fight festive season domestic violence

Violence against women committed by patrons after visiting taverns and drinking establishments has been cited amongst the main contributors to high ...
News
3 months ago

Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident in Pretoria

Police arrested eight suspects shortly after a female diplomat was robbed of her handbag and other belongings in Pretoria on Friday.
News
20 hours ago

Four armed cops with ‘big firearms’ shot Khethabahle – witness

The Johannesburg high court this week heard how police officers leaned over a security fence at Thabiso Khethabahle’s home and shot him, leaving him ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court