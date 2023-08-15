×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSG agrees to sell Neymar to Al Hilal

Forward needs to pass medical tests

By Reuters - 15 August 2023 - 08:07
Neymar has joined the exodus of big-name football players to the Saudi top division.
Neymar has joined the exodus of big-name football players to the Saudi top division.
Image: Stephane Mahe/

Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for the sale of Brazilian forward Neymar with the deal subject to the player completing his medical, the BBC reported yesterday.

The BBC reported the transfer fee to be about €90m (R1.87bn) plus add-ons.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of €222m, missed PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection.

The Brazilian was contracted to stay in the French capital until 2025 and has 118 goals in 173 appearances, capturing numerous trophies including five Ligue 1 titles.

Al Hilal tried to sign Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. They were also reportedly interested in Argentinian Lionel Messi, who opted to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal, have won 66 trophies and hold the record for league and Asian Champions League titles with 18 and four.

Strengthening the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, as the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in June an investment and privatisation project for sports clubs involving league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

– Reuters

Former Liverpool star Firmino joins Mosimane's old club Al-Ahli Saudi

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Pitso Mosimane's former club Al-Ahli Saudi FC on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool.
Sport
1 month ago

Messi to join Inter Miami after PSG exit

Lionel Messi on Wednesday announced he intends to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champions ...
Sport
2 months ago

Busquets to leave Barcelona at end of season for sweet deal at Al-Hilal

Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets will leave the club at the end of this season after spending 18 years with the Catalan outfit, the ...
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'