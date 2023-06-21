Mbappé breaks Fontaine's record as France beat Greece

Paris - France striker Kylian Mbappé scored to set another milestone as his side maintained their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with a 1-0 home victory against Greece who finished with 10 men after a late sending off on Monday.

Mbappé netted a second-half penalty to become the all-time leading French scorer over a season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58.

It also helped the Paris St Germain forward to move level with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has the chance to finish as top scorer among those playing in the five main European leagues when Norway face Cyprus on Tuesday.

The result left France top with 12 points, six ahead of second-placed Greece, who had Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off in the 69th minute after Mbappé's 55th minute spot kick.

“It was a long season for the players,” said France coach Didier Deschamps. “We did what we had to to win this game even if we can regret we did not score another because you never know what can happen late in the game.”