Italian goalkeeping giant Buffon hangs up his gloves at 45 after 28 years

Italian goalkeeping giant Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football, the 45-year-old announced on Wednesday, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country.

Buffon, who lifted the World Cup in 2006, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

“That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” Buffon said.

Buffon is the most-capped goalkeeper in history, having played 176 times for Italy.