More plaudits for Haaland as Premier League scoring record is broken

Manchester City's Erling Haaland continued his incredible debut campaign in England as he broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season on Wednesday when he struck his side's second against West Ham United.

The Norwegian goal-machine's chipped finish from a Jack Grealish pass in the 70th minute took him to 35, past the record he had shared with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

“It's a special night and a special moment. I'm really happy and proud. I don't know what else to say,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

“I knew about the record, of course, but we tried to create chances to score and it wasn't easy because they wanted to defend. We struggled in the first half but they eventually came.”

The City players formed a guard of honour after the game at the Etihad Stadium, enthusiastically patting Haaland on the head as he ran through in celebration.