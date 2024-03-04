×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Riveiro aims for nine points in crucial week

Pirates target three wins to close gap

04 March 2024 - 09:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mbatha Thalente of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Rodney Maphangule of Polokwane City during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday as they grabbed a crucial win away.
Mbatha Thalente of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Rodney Maphangule of Polokwane City during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday as they grabbed a crucial win away.
Image: BACKPAGEPIX /SAMUEL SHIVAMBU

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has emphasised the importance of staying within touching distance of teams above them, describing this week as a “nine points” week with Cape Town Spurs and Kaizer Chiefs looming large.

Placed-fourth on the log, Pirates grabbed a crucial win away against Polokwane City at the weekend, thanks to Evidence Makgopa's solitary unanswered strike. The victory at Peter Mokaba Stadium also saw the Sea Robbers snap their three-game winless streak in the DStv Premiership. Pirates will host Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, before facing-off against arch rivals Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Riveiro aims to bag nine points in three games by the end of this week to ensure that Cape Town City and SuperSport United, in second and third place respectively, don't extend the gap. Even so, the Pirates coach doesn't want to look too far ahead, saying they'll only look at the log at the end of the term. Bucs are just two points behind City and SuperSport, who are both level on 31 points.

“It's really important to keep tabs with the teams above us. We are in a nine points week from today [after the win over Polokwane] until next Saturday [when they face Chiefs],'' Riveiro said in Polokwane.

“Yes, we go game by game but we know that this is a crucial moment of the season. We can't miss our chances, especially when the team above us don't get the results. We have to take that opportunity to narrow the gap and maybe leapfrog one of them. But yeah, we will see the log at the end of the season. For now, we just have to continue performing.''

Riveiro also cautioned his industrious midfielder, Makhehleni Makhaula, that starting all Bucs' three games since action resumed after the Afcon-induced hiatus, doesn't necessarily mean he's arrived.

“After the break, we started playing with Makhaula in one of the positions that we have in the central midfield but nobody owns a position here. We have 36 players in the squad and all of them have quality, that's why they came to the club.''

LISTEN|Milford coach, owner bitten by soccer bug from young age

Xanti Pupuma says had it not been for his mother, he would have had a glorious footballing career.
Sport
13 hours ago

Sundowns did ‘exceptionally well to finish top of a difficult group’: Rulani

Mamelodi Sundowns' durability they displayed bouncing back from a tough start to end top of a difficult Group A bodes well for the team in the Caf ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘We’re working on it’: Johnson as Chiefs go more than 300 minutes without scoring

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is unfazed about his team going more than 300 minutes without scoring a goal in the three matches they've played in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court