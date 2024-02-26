Chiefs hit new low as Milford dump them out of cup

Kaizer Chiefs are likely to continue to be the laughing stock of domestic football after being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by national first division side Milford, who beat them 5-4 on penalties, at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Edson Castillo ballooned his spot kick, while Bruce Bvuma had saved Bulelani Sigomoshe's spot-kick before referee Xola Sitela ordered a retake, saying the Chiefs keeper had moved off the goal line before the ball was kicked. Sigomoshe scored the retake. Milford keeper Siphamandla Hleza was a hero as he scored the winning penalty, having also saved Ranga Chivaviro's spot-kick in extra time and made a few crucial saves.
The Nedbank Cup was Chiefs' last realistic opportunity to end their prolonged trophy drought, but defeat effectively means their barren spell will stretch into the 10th season.
Chiefs missed a myriad of good chances in this last 32 tie, the prime culprit being Ashley Du Preez, forcing the game to extra time. Having started all Chiefs' 21 games, across all competitions this term, one of the captains of the team, Yusuf Maart settled for a slot on the bench until he was introduced for Sibongiseni Mthethwa in extra time.
Captaining the side, Edmilson Dove returned to the Chiefs starting XI to partner with Given Msimango at the heart of defence after recovering from an injury he returned with from the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Njabulo Ngcobo who had partnered with Msimango in the previous game, a goalless league draw away to Royal AM last Sunday, came in for Happy Mashiane in extra time with Dove now moving to the left-back slot.
Chiefs should have taken the lead as early as the fifth minute when Christian Saile teed-up Du Preez with a nice cut-back from the right flank only for the Amakhosi jersey No.9 to hit the crossbar. Saile was a livewire in the first stanza, utilising his pace and trickery to unlock the Milford defence.
Saile's crosses were overcooked at times but some fell to Du Preez who just lacked composure to tuck them away. Milford - who are 12th in the NFD - hardly threatened, failing to produce even a single short on target in the entire first stanza. Even the second half, the KZN side never really looked dangerous and lacked basics.
Seeing that time was ticking without scoring, Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson decided to make three substitutions a few minutes after the hour mark, with one particular change, that of debutant Mfundo Vilakazi, who replaced development graduate replaced Mduduzi Shabalala, receiving astounding approval from the stands. Pule Mmodi and Chivaviro took the slots that were occupied by Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Saile respectively.
Chiefs fans had long been calling for Vilakazi, 19, to be given a chance, hence they cheered for him when he entered the fray, for the very first time at senior level for Amakhosi. Vilakazi nearly repaid the faith just five minutes after being introduced but his weak effort from close range was easily saved by Hlela.
Chiefs hit new low as Milford dump them out of cup
Castillo's missed penalty proves decisive in extending Amakhosi's trophy lull
Image: Lefty Shivambu
