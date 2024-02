'I'm coming for them' - Bozwana lead investigator as he goes after mastermind

“Those who called the hit on [businessman Wandile] Bozwana, I know them. I know who they are. I am coming for them."

These are the words of Sgt Evans Butso Mongwe, the lead investigator in the 2015 murder, who has revealed how he cracked the case arresting four hitmen, including Mathibela.

While this was a victory lauded even by the public prosecution office, Mongwe said more would be revealed soon in phase two of the investigation that looks at who called the hit on Bozwana.

"They must just know that one day they will receive a surprise visit from me. Even if it is not me someone will knock at their doors one day in the name of this docket ” Mongwe said.

In an interview with Sowetan, Mongwe said mistrust between a team investigators, missing evidence and death threats characterised the eight-year-old investigation into Bozwana's murder.

The sentencing of the notorious Pretoria taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, with three others brought to an end the long-running case.

He said internally, the case was marred with delays, and what he said may have been interference by some colleagues to prevent him from proceeding with the case.