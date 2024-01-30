×

READER LETTER | Send more fans to Afcon to cheer Bafana up

30 January 2024 - 09:30
South Africa's Themba Zwane shakes hands with coach Hugo Broos after Afcon match between Bafana Bafana and Tnunisia on Wednesday
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago

As we enjoy the African Cup of Nations, we admire how other countries and their federations send large delegations of fans to these games.

We, in Mzansi, keep on sending Mama Joy, Sadaam Maake and the shower cap guy as if they are the only supporters in the country. Without taking away anything from these guys, I urge Safa and the sports department to rope in the private sector to sponsor more fans with transport and accommodation to attend these games to cheer on our sporting stars.

It’s embarrassing to see and identify only three fans attending the tournament whereas South Africa is such a big country.

Mzilikazi kaMashobane Mamelodi East

