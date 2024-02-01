Hail Hugo Broos and your dedicated and persistent soldiers. We salute you and commend you for your meritorious coaching.
Saluto Majiste the general and your willing and undaunted Bafana Bafana (Boys Boys). We appreciate your humility to conquer like David against Goliath, despite people not giving you a chance to beat the Atlas Lions.
Bafana is a humble name meant to humble the arrogant.When you led 2-0, that was the most dangerous scoreline, because it made your opponents more furious and desperate to score.
You kept cool and made football easy with your humility and held on to your determination to achieve your set objectives.You humiliated the feared.
Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Ga - Rankuwa
READER LETTER | Nation salutes Broos and his team Bafana Bafana
Image: Reuters.Siphiwe Sibeko
