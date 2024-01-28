Beat Morocco and Bafana have a path to the final, says Broos

Bafana Bafana believe a win in their huge Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-16 clash against formidable Morocco on Tuesday can leave the South Africans a path to the final, coach Hugo Broos said.

Morocco, who South Africa meet at Stade Laurent Pokou in San-Pedro (10pm SA time), were the first team from Africa to reach a World Cup semifinal in Qatar last year and have perhaps the continent’s most intimidating line-up right now.

Broos, though, is hoping Bafana’s decent head to head record against the Atlas Lions, including two close results in the qualifiers for this Afcon, can give his side some kind of leverage to pull off a stunning upset in Ivory Coast.

The Belgian coach oversaw a 2-1 loss to Morocco in Rabat in July 2022. In the dead rubber return match at FNB Stadium in June this year Bafana stunned the Qatar semifinalists by the same scoreline.