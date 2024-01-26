Ndah’s money on Nigeria to snatch Afcon crown

Orlando Pirates centre-back Olisa Ndah has tipped his nation, Nigeria, to go all the way and clinch what would be their fourth Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title.
Nigeria managed to shake off a slow start to the ongoing Afcon in Ivory Coast by eventually finishing second in Group A, courtesy of winning against the hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau in the last two games of their pool. Nigeria had played a 1-all draw against Equatorial Guinea in their opener. The stalemate in their first game had already left many convinced that they were not going to go far at the tournament.
The Super Eagles face Cameroon in the round of 16 at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan tomorrow (10pm SA time). Ndah reckons it can work in Nigeria’s favour that many people have already written them off, with Senegal and Morocco touted by many as the teams that can lift the trophy come February 11.
“I really think it’s possible for us to win this Afcon. I think a lot of people are not looking at us as the favourites to win it and that can work in our favour because we don't have any pressure,” Ndah told Sowetan at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East on Tuesday, where the Sea Robbers, in partnership with their sponsor Vodacom, donated school shoes to pupils there.
“Senegal and Morocco are the favourites, according to many people but as the Super Eagles I think we are more than capable of surprising them by winning it.”
Ndah, who is capped once by the Super Eagles, gave a sense that drawing their opener was a needed wake-up call for his country. Nigeria scored just three goals and conceded once in the group phase. Ndah implied they worked smart.
“I think we [as Nigeria] were silently moving forward. A lot of people expected a lot of things from us, especially in the first game. It was important that we avoided losing against Equatorial Guinea and that draw inspired us to step up. You can see that this Afcon is not easy. There’s no longer a small team on the continent,” the 26-year-old Ndah said.
Ndah’s money on Nigeria to snatch Afcon crown
Dark horse tag works in Super Eagles’ favour, Bucs star says
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
