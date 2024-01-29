NSFAS huge debt crippling universities' programmes

Unpaid fees by student funding scheme NSFAS to universities have forced some institutions to delay maintenance, halt refurbishing of residences and reprioritise research projects ahead of the start of the new academic year.
At least four universities detailed to Sowetan how escalating debt by NSFAS is directly impacting on their operations, quality of teaching and learning, operational budgets and research.
This detail comes as registration of students is expected to be concluded soon and while NSFAS is still finalising its beneficiary intake for 2024.
The University of Pretoria (UP), which says it is owed R182m by NSFAS, had to hold back on its building maintenance, while Rhodes University (RU) had to reprioritise its budget to make up for the gap left by the unpaid debt.
UP spokesperson Sashlin Girraj said that the lack of funding from the scheme had resulted in the delay of the refurbishment of student residences.
“In order to compensate for the shortfall in NSFAS payments, the UP university has to cut operating and infrastructure costs. Because NSFAS has not confirmed that these amounts, outstanding from 2017 to 2022, will be settled, and interim solutions have to be made at registration,” said Girraj said.
Girraj said NSFAS owes them R182m dating back to 2017.
“For 2023, there were 10,361 NSFAS-funded students as of 22 December 2023. The numbers have been steadily growing since 2017. The opportunity cost for the 2023 year amounts to approximately about R14.3m. At this point, the unive
rsity’s infrastructure is in reasonably good condition. But delaying maintenance will result in deterioration and possibly more expensive work in the future. We have postponed all significant building work and major upgrades,” Girraj said.
University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola said any outstanding funds from NSFAS make it difficult for the university to offer quality teaching and learning.
“Generally, 40% of the income is derived from student fees, which makes this an important source of revenue for ensuring financial sustainability. UCT has implemented some cost-cutting measures on noncore activities, including deferring maintenance on non-essential infrastructure.
"Further, engagements are currently ongoing with key stakeholders, including the unions, on how the university can respond to the challenges of budget cuts from NSFAS and government subsidy,” Moholola said.
Rhodes University spokesperson Luzuko Jacobs said the debt has an adverse effect on the university's overall operations. He did not want to share the precise debt, saying that this might jeopardise the university's discussions with NSFAS.
“Revenue from all income streams is consolidated into the central budget which is the basis for institutional sustainability. This budget supports, among others, the academic project, residence operations, research, infrastructure development and maintenance. The cashflow implications and impact on the budget pose a serious risk to institutional sustainability,” Jacobs said.
Sefako Makgatho Health Science University spokesperson Lusani Netshitomboni said they had to come up with alternative ways of filling financial gaps left by NSFAS nonpayment. This has also compromised their research units.
“You can never have enough money for research because as much as you dig, you find that more money will be required to continue, so it is always good to have extra money and ensure that our books are up to date. However, we have a research council that makes sure we have the funds, and some money for research comes from the government research council,” Netshitomboni said.
Last week, higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande committed R4bn for the registration of students. Nzimande also pleaded with varsities to allow owing NSFAS students to be allowed to register.
The fund received over 1.5-million applications for the 2024 academic year despite the 10% budget cuts it is expecting from Treasury, which will see it sponsoring 85,000 less students for this year.
Despite budget constraints, the fund has also been hit by controversies surrounding its four fintech service providers tasked to disburse allowances to students. They were found to have received the tender unduly. NSFAS cancelled the contract late last year.
Nzimande said: "I urge institutions not to deny NSFAS-funded students with outstanding payments to register for the current cycle. I have noted with concern that the main reason for the outstanding payments was due to reconciliations that NSFAS has been engaged with institutions predominantly because of registration data changes."
NSFAS huge debt crippling universities' programmes
Funding scheme owes millions
Image: Thulani Mbele
