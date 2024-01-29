“We learnt the hard way in the first game [when SA mainly relied on building from the back and lost to Mali] and we had to show a different side of ourselves. In the three games, we've played three different ways,'' Williams told SA media during a virtual briefing on Friday.
“We can build up from the back, we can go direct and we can fight and be physical as well...that's a good thing. When we are in our rooms watching other games, we get the feel of what this Afcon is about.
“The main thing is the humility the players have shown to change the style of play and to listen to the instructions from the coach. We've seen that you must be more direct and physical to be able to do well at this Afcon. For us now it's not all about playing good football, yes, it is what we are known for but results are more important now and that's the general talk among each other.”
Williams also warned his teammates against thinking that they've arrived after reaching the round of 16. “Yes, we progressed to the next round and that was what we wanted, so we're happy that we've done that but there's so much more to achieve. There's so much more we want to achieve as a team,'' said the Bafana goalkeeper.
Bafana thumped Namibia 4-0 and drew goalless against Tunisia to finish second in Group E, setting a date with Morocco, who topped Group F, tomorrow.
Fixtures
Monday: Cape Verde v Mauritania (7pm); Senegal v Ivory Coast (10pm)
Tuesday: Mali v Burkina Faso (7pm); Morocco v SA (10pm)
Bafana have no time for 'nice football' as Morocco loom
Skipper Williams praises team's flexibility to game demands
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has lauded the team's willingness to compromise their usual style of play of building from the back at the Afcon, asserting they've learnt to understand that results are more important that fancy football.
Bafana face their moment of truth when they tackle the first-ranked side on the continent, Morocco, in the last 16 tie at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro tomorrow (10pm SA time).
Williams has suggested Bafana know what to do to beat any team in Ivory Coast.
