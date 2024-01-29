×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana have no time for 'nice football' as Morocco loom

Skipper Williams praises team's flexibility to game demands

29 January 2024 - 06:57
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bafana Bafana pray during their AFCON training session at Lycee Moderne in Korhogo last Tuesday
Bafana Bafana pray during their AFCON training session at Lycee Moderne in Korhogo last Tuesday
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has lauded the team's willingness to compromise their usual style of play of building from the back at the Afcon, asserting they've learnt to understand that results are more important that fancy football.

Bafana face their moment of truth when they tackle the first-ranked side on the continent, Morocco, in the last 16 tie at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro tomorrow (10pm SA time).

Williams has suggested Bafana know what to do to beat any team in Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

“We learnt the hard way in the first game [when SA mainly relied on building from the back and lost to Mali] and we had to show a different side of ourselves. In the three games, we've played three different ways,'' Williams told SA media during a virtual briefing on Friday.

“We can build up from the back, we can go direct and we can fight and be physical as well...that's a good thing. When we are in our rooms watching other games, we get the feel of what this Afcon is about.

“The main thing is the humility the players have shown to change the style of play and to listen to the instructions from the coach. We've seen that you must be more direct and physical to be able to do well at this Afcon. For us now it's not all about playing good football, yes, it is what we are known for but results are more important now and that's the general talk among each other.”

Williams also warned his teammates against thinking that they've arrived after reaching the round of 16. “Yes, we progressed to the next round and that was what we wanted, so we're happy that we've done that but there's so much more to achieve. There's so much more we want to achieve as a team,'' said the Bafana goalkeeper.

Bafana thumped Namibia 4-0 and drew goalless against Tunisia to finish second in Group E, setting a date with Morocco, who topped Group F, tomorrow.

Fixtures

Monday: Cape Verde v Mauritania (7pm); Senegal v Ivory Coast (10pm)

Tuesday: Mali v Burkina Faso (7pm); Morocco v SA (10pm)

Beat Morocco and Bafana have a path to the final, says Broos

Bafana Bafana believe a win in their huge Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-16 clash against formidable Morocco on Tuesday can leave the South ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lookman's double puts Nigeria into Afcon quarterfinals

SOCCER-NATIONS-NGA-CMR/REPORT (PIX):Soccer-Lookman double puts Nigeria into Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Sport
1 day ago

Morocco coach Regragui's Afcon ban lifted and he will sit on the bench against Bafana

Morocco coach Walid Regragui's two-match suspension at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has been dismissed after an appeal, his country’s football ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘We have not won anything’: Bafana captain Ronwen Williams as they prepare for Morocco

They have ticked an important box by qualifying for the last 16 at Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where they will play against Morocco on Tuesday, but ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zwane believes Bafana are on par with Morocco

Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane is convinced that they have adequate quality at their disposal to continue competing with big boys at the ongoing ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 January 2024