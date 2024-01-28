×

Soccer

Lookman's double puts Nigeria into Afcon quarterfinals

By By MARK GLEESON - 28 January 2024 - 09:00
William Ekong of Nigeria challenged by Frank Magri of Cameroon during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16 match at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Ademola Lookman’s brace ensured Nigeria a place in next weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals as they beat long-standing foes Cameroon 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.

Lookman’s 36th minute goal at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium opened the scoring and he contributed a second on the stoke of full time as Nigeria largely outplayed Cameroon.

They will face Angola in the last eight in Abidjan next Friday after the Angolans beat Namibia 3-0 in Bouake earlier on Saturday in the first of the knockout round games.

While Lookman’s double made him a key figure in the win, Nigeria’s African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen proved outstanding with his work rate and drove his team to victory.

It was as much as Nigeria deserved, showing much improved form after a largely uninspiring showing in the group phase where they finished second in their section. 

