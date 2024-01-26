Against Tunisia, Bafana had seven Sundowns players in Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena and Zwane in the starting XI. Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, who started too, boosts the Champions League experience Zwane is relying on as well.
Last 16 fixtures (all in SA time)
Saturday: Angola v Namibia (7pm); Nigeria v Cameroon (10pm)
Sunday: Equatorial Guinea v Guinea (7pm); Egypt v DRC (10pm)
Monday: Cape Verde v Mauritania (7pm); Senegal v Ivory Coast (10pm)
Tuesday: Mali v Burkina Faso (7pm); Morocco v SA (10pm)
Zwane believes Bafana are on par with Morocco
SA to count on Downs stars' Champs League experience in Afcon tie
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago
Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane is convinced that they have adequate quality at their disposal to continue competing with big boys at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.
Bafana put in a professional display to draw goalless against Tunisia in their last Group E clash on Wednesday. The stalemate against the Carthage Eagles, who are ranked third on the continent and 28th globally, secured Bafana a lot in the last 16, where they’ll face Africa’s first-ranked side, Morocco, at San Pedro’s Laurent Pokou Stadium on Tuesday (10pm SA time).
Zwane, who scooped his second man of the match award against Tunisia after he had also won it in the 4-0 thumping of Namibia on Sunday, has no doubts Bafana can go pound for pound with any opponent. Zwane also suggested that the experience he and his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates have gained from the CAF Champions League will come in handy.
“In terms of quality, we’ve shown it. We have the quality to compete against any team. We play in the Champions League and we know that the level is higher here [than in the Champions League] but we really can compete and go forward. We will try to push ourselves,” Zwane said at a press conference after the Tunisia game.
