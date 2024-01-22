×

Soccer

Players still behind Riveiro despite losses

Skipper says two recent losses have not affected the coach’s standing

22 January 2024 - 11:29
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela has assured coach Jose Riveiro that he still has the players’ backing after some damning results before the current Afcon-induced hiatus.

On December 23 Pirates surrendered their lead to eventually be thumped 3-1 by SuperSport United away in the league, before allowing Stellenbosch to beat them 3-2 in another league tie six days later. The two results saw some question Riveiro’s credentials when it comes to the league.

Even though he insisted he wasn’t aware that Riveiro was under fire, Maela made it clear that as players they still have faith in the coach. Pirates, who’ve already won the MTN8 this season, are 10 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns – the latter, though, have played three less games.

“I wasn’t aware that he was under fire maybe ... from the external factors. But within our structure the coach has our full support. We are in this together. What happens externally unfortunately we don’t have control of. I know that we support him and he supports us,” Maela said during the launch and draw of this season’s Nedbank Cup at the sponsors’ headquarters in Sandton on Thursday.

Pirates, the defending champions of the Nedbank Cup, were drawn against a yet-to-be confirmed side from Mpumalanga ABC Motsepe League. Maela has explained how not yet knowing their opponents complicates their preparations. The Pirates left-back returned to full training last month after recovering from an abductor injury.

“It’s very difficult to prepare when you don’t know who you are playing against and we find ourselves in that situation. I know if we knew who we will be playing against, our preparations would have started by now with our analysts and so forth – but  because we don’t know, we will have to wait,” the Pirates skipper said.

“However, we will prepare regardless of who we are playing against. We take our preparations seriously.”

