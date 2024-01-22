STEVEN ZWANE | SA desperately needs to start to accelerate entrepreneurship

Throughout this period, he also nurtured his entrepreneurial spirit. He engaged in entrepreneurial endeavours on the side, balancing his commitment to professional growth with a fervent dedication to innovation. In June 2022, he decided to transition into full-time entrepreneurship.
The optimism from the 2023 matric results as announced by education minister Angie Motshekga was overshadowed almost immediately by the sobering reality that a significant portion of high school graduates will contribute to mounting unemployment statistics.
While we should all celebrate the improved pass rate and congratulate the pupils that made it through 12 years of school, SA faces a complex economic landscape rooted in historical and structural factors that contribute to persistently high unemployment rates. A historical legacy of apartheid, coupled with structural issues like skills mismatches, limited job creation and a growing youth population has created a challenging environment.
With an overall unemployment rate of 31.9% and a staggering 45.3% among the youth, the current trajectory is unsustainable. Limited higher education opportunities, a scarcity of job opportunities, and a mere 11% entrepreneurial activity further compound these challenges.
So, what does this mean for our society and economy? I would like to share the stories of two young people who used the entrepreneurial spirit to change their circumstances.
First let’s look at Thabo Serame, a Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development (YLED) programme 2008 graduate. His journey is a testament to the power of combining education, professional experience and entrepreneurial pursuit.
After graduating from the programme in 2008, he dedicated himself to undergraduate and postgraduate studies, successfully obtaining three qualifications. He then ventured into the professional realm, where he passionately pursued a career, reaching the level of a middle manager over the years from 2014 to 2022.
Throughout this period, he also nurtured his entrepreneurial spirit. He engaged in entrepreneurial endeavours on the side, balancing his commitment to professional growth with a fervent dedication to innovation. In June 2022, he decided to transition into full-time entrepreneurship.
He founded a technology-based bed-making company, showcasing how the synergy of education, professional experience and an entrepreneurial mindset can culminate in remarkable success. His journey serves as an inspiration, illustrating how creativity and a passion for innovation can lead to impactful entrepreneurial achievements.
In the vibrant township of Dobsonville, Soweto, a resilient young man called Sipho dropped out of George Khoza High School. Sipho’s journey began after failing grade 12, when traditional academic and job paths seemed uncertain. Instead of succumbing to adversity, he chose the entrepreneurial route. With sheer determination, Sipho transformed setbacks into a catalyst for change. Starting from scratch, he now spearheads a thriving venture that not only sustains his dreams but also employs a dozen fellow community members.
Sipho’s story is a testament to the untapped potential in the overlooked corners of our society. It challenges the prevailing narrative and emphasises our collective responsibility to mentor, support and encourage individuals like Sipho.
By actively engaging with and buying from local entrepreneurs, we contribute to the growth and success of those choosing the path of entrepreneurship, fostering a positive cycle of empowerment and community development. Sipho’s success is not an exception; it’s a glimpse into the transformative power of providing alternative pathways for our youth.
Envision a nation where the heartbeat of development resonates with the rhythm of entrepreneurship. Picture a tapestry inspired by the real-life sagas of trailblazers like Thabo and Sipho, where vocational training and mentorship programmes become the catalysts for unbridled creativity.
Embracing entrepreneurship for the next 30 years promises myriad benefits: stimulating economic growth, fostering innovation and creating a resilient workforce. Unleashing the entrepreneurial spirit not only breaks the cycle of generational poverty, as seen in Thabo’s story, but also inspires a profound sense of purpose and self-reliance.
To empower individuals across educational backgrounds, we must break down complex concepts into simpler language. Let’s learn from these success stories, realising that entrepreneurship is a tangible and accessible path for everyone. By taking practical actions – defining motivations, setting SMART goals, fostering continuous learning and gaining practical experience – individuals can shape a positive and impactful future.
We need to imagine a future where the ministry of education proudly includes in its results the number of young people finishing high school through entrepreneurial tracks.
Reflecting on the past 30 years of democracy brings into sharp focus the formidable challenges posed by youth unemployment and limited educational opportunities. The entrepreneurial odyssey, offering a transformative path, emphasises the cultivation of an entrepreneurial mindset, the creation of exit points in high school and the alignment of corporate efforts with entrepreneurship to pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.
The imperative to address these challenges is evident. Let us collectively embark on this journey, unlocking the potential of our youth and building a nation where opportunities flourish for all.
When we do this, matric will be but just a chapter in the book of young people’s development, not the be-all and end-all of a personal development.
