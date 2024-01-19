Fish urges Bafana to take their chances against Namibia

As Bafana Bafana switches their focus to a must-win match against Namibia in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday, legend Mark Fish hopes they will correct the mistakes they made against Mali during their 2-0 defeat on Tuesday.
Bafana meet Namibia at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Sunday at 10pm, where a defeat will all but end their tournament with a match to spare against Tunisia.
Mali capitalised on the mistakes Bafana made in the opening match and their shaky defence could end their Afcon on Sunday.
Both centre backs Siyanda Xulu and Mothobi Mvala were at fault for the two goals Namibia netted, while they were also punished for failing to take their chances when they had the upper hand in the first half, including a missed penalty.
Xulu was exposed for Mali’s second goal, while Mvala conceded a free kick that led to the opener and this is where Bafana will need to improve if they are to get something against Namibia, who are highly motivated after they stun Tunisia 1-0 on Tuesday.
“I’m lucky to be in Ivory Coast at Group F venue and I did watch Bafana. I do think that again SA fans, we are always very critical,” Fish told Sowetan yesterday.
“Yes, we ended up losing the game 2-0, but for 45 minutes of the match, we dominated and played very good football.
“But our hard talking point is we don’t score goals. We had an opportunity and if you don’t take your opportunities in any form of football, it is going to come back to harm you.”
Fish remains positive that Bafana can still get a positive against Namibia only if the technical team sorts out what went wrong against Mali.
“Namibia had a strong attitude against Tunisia and they stuck to their way of playing and they got a fantastic goal to win the game,” he said.
“They are going to the game against SA on a high and we think we should be beating Namibia, but this is Afcon and now we have to bounce back. We need to believe in ourselves and score goals.
“Not all is lost, on Sunday, it is an opportunity to bounce back and go out and get a result against Namibia.
“We are hoping Bafana can go and get positive results against Namibia. Let’s not be critical."
