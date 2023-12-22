Two women are in a critical condition after they were shot in Inanda Road, Durban on Friday.
Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said they were alerted to the shooting shortly after 10.30am.
“It was established the occupants of a white bakkie opened fire on a white BMW X5. Two females in the SUV were seriously injured. About 30 spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.”
Both females were stabilised before being transported to hospital by ambulance.
Police are at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Two women critical after Durban drive-by shooting
Image: Reaction Unit of SA
