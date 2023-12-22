×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two women critical after Durban drive-by shooting

By TIMESLIVE - 22 December 2023 - 12:25
Two women are in a critical condition after they were shot in Inanda Road in Durban.
Two women are in a critical condition after they were shot in Inanda Road in Durban.
Image: Reaction Unit of SA

Two women are in a critical condition after they were shot in Inanda Road, Durban on Friday. 

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said they were alerted to the shooting shortly after 10.30am.

“It was established the occupants of a white bakkie opened fire on a white BMW X5. Two females in the SUV were seriously injured. About 30 spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.”

Both females were stabilised before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police are at the scene.

TimesLIVE

Westbury gang leader dies in hail of bullets

The leader of a notorious Westbury gang died after being shot multiple times on Tuesday morning.
News
1 month ago

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin