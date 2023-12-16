×

South Africa

Trio to appear in court for allegedly terrorising and demanding protection fees from business owners

By Sowetan Reporter - 16 December 2023 - 09:30
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

Three men who allegedly terrorised and demanded protection fees from business owners in various areas in the Eastern Cape are set to appear in court on Monday.

The trio was arrested by the Hawks' kidnapping task team  and Magma security guards on December 13.

Provincial police spokesperson Cpt Yolisa Mgolodela said: "It is alleged that on 12 December 2023, members of the East London kidnapping task team received information about a Toyota Fortuner with Gauteng registration numbers driven by three unknown males who were allegedly terrorising and extorting money from the business owners in a form of protection fee around Ngcobo, Cofimvaba, Dodrecht and Queenstown.

"The team acted on the information received, spotted and followed the vehicle until it was intercepted on 13 December 2023 in the Cathcart policing area after having collected money. The three suspects were arrested on the spot. The Toyota Fortuner, cash to the value of R1,040 and two cellphones were seized during the arrest for further investigation."

She said the men would appear in the Cathcart magistrate's court on December 18 on charges of extortion.

Acting provincial head of the Hawks Brig Selina Motlalepula Maponya urged "the community to be vigilant during the festive season as criminals are acting out of desperation".

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

