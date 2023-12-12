But she decided to dedicate the award to Tshabalala after he guided Sundowns Ladies to the Champions League title recently. Ellis said she would not have achieved this if was not for the work she did with Banyana Ba Style.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis named coach of the year for the fourth time
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has dedicated her coach of the year award to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' coach Jerry Tshabalala and the senior national team players.
Ellis retained the accolade she won in 2018, 2019 and 2022 when she was named the coach of the year for the fourth time in the awards function held in Morocco on Monday.
The 60-year-old guided Banyana to the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations and to the Fifa Women's World Cup where they reached the last 16 of the tournament.
Ellis beat Reynald Pedros of Morocco as well as fellow countryman Tshabalala, who won his second CAF Women’s Champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in Ivory Coast recently.
Banyana make it glorious day for SA, Ellis and Janine
Al Ahly and Bafana Bafana player Percy Tau won the men's interclub player of the year following his impressive performances.
