Soccer

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis named coach of the year for the fourth time

12 December 2023 - 11:12
Neville Khoza Journalist
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis accepts the trophy after winning Women’s Coach of the Year at the Caf Awards in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night.
Image: Confederation of African Football/X

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has dedicated her coach of the year award to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' coach Jerry Tshabalala and the senior national team players.

Ellis retained the accolade she won in 2018, 2019 and 2022 when she was named the coach of the year for the fourth time in the awards function held in Morocco on Monday.

The 60-year-old guided Banyana to the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations and to the Fifa Women's World Cup where they reached the last 16 of the tournament.

Ellis beat Reynald Pedros of Morocco as well as fellow countryman Tshabalala, who won his second CAF Women’s Champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in Ivory Coast recently.

But she decided to dedicate the award to Tshabalala after he guided Sundowns Ladies to the Champions League title recently. Ellis said she would not have achieved this if was not for the work she did with Banyana Ba Style.

"I would like to acknowledge coach Jerry. He does fantastic work in SA and that is why I am standing here," Ellis told guests during her speech.

"I would also like to acknowledge all the other coaches that work in women's football. This is for all of you. For all the administrators who work in women's football, but most importantly for the Banyana players because they make us look good.

"Women's football on the continent is rising."

Al Ahly and Bafana Bafana player Percy Tau won the men's interclub player of the year following his impressive performances. 

