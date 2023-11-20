Sundowns' players are not carrying Bafana – Broos

While many continue to argue that without Mamelodi Sundowns players, Bafana Bafana wouldn’t be in the good form they are currently in, coach Hugo Broos doesn't like the sound of that.
Bafana had six Sundowns players in the starting XI when they beat Benin 2-1 in their World Cup qualifiers opener at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend. Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane are the Sundowns stars who started the game.
“I will not tell you that it's because of those [Sundowns] players that we won the game. [In the] second half after injuries, there were less players of Sundowns and we won the game, so don't make a story of that [Sundowns players help Bafana win],'' Broos said.
“For me, it doesn't matter if it's a Sundowns player or Pirates player or even Chippa player but what's important is that I have a team, so it is not because of them or because of others.”
Percy Tau and Mudau scored the goals that not only got Bafana's World Cup qualifiers off to a good start but also extended their unbeaten run to 12 games, having last lost a game in June last year when they were beaten 2-1 by Morocco away.
Bafana left SA shores for Rwanda yesterday as they face the Wasps in their second game of the qualifiers in Butare tomorrow (3pm SA time). Bafana's other opponents in Group C of the qualifiers are Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.
Broos also appreciated the role played by the supporters at Moses Mabhida Stadium as Bafana had struggled to pull decent crowds in recent games. The Bafana mentor reckons the national team deserves to play in front of a good crowd frequently.
“I was very happy with the crowd today and it helped us in difficult moments,'' the Bafana trainer said.
“Let's hope now that even in the coming home games the crowd will be as good as it was today because this team deserves that... we lost three times in two years and a half, so I think a team like that deserves to be supported.”
Sundowns' players are not carrying Bafana – Broos
Coach appreciates fans for supporting the team
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
