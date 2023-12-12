×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | EFF MPs’ disciplinary hearing continues in parliament

By TIMESLIVE - 12 December 2023 - 11:03

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee continues its disciplinary hearing into the conduct of EFF MPs on August 30 2022.

EFF MPs Nazier Paulsen, Khanya Ceza, Ntombovuyo Mente and Dumisani Fannie Mthenjane were ejected from parliament for disrupting a question and answer sitting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

‘It was just a symbol’ — axed EFF Merafong chief whip on ANC/EFF T-shirt swap blunder

What was supposed to be a proud “homecoming” for EFF members to the ANC in Merafong in Johannesburg at the weekend has been labelled a “grand ...
News
20 hours ago

KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Floating voters make KZN key area for ANC and EFF

It is no surprise that the two black largest political formations in SA, ANC and EFF, will host their 2024 manifesto rallies in Durban’s Moses ...
Opinion
1 day ago

‘They have to meet their maker to liberate society’: Malema on hitmen syndicate behind KZN killings

EFF leader Julius Malema believes the government has not done enough to clamp down on violent killings carried out by a growing syndicate of hitmen ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill