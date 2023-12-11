"Of course, it's very difficult for the players. That's why I said to you guys that I want to thank them for responding to the talk at half-time. I could not recognise the team and it was my responsibility to look at myself first in the mirror to say, 'Did I prepare the team properly?
"Let's recover, bring the team back and let's see what happens. We have a very difficult two and half weeks left. They have to go to the Africa Cup of Nations, and they have a camp, so let's see what happens."
Mokwena also doesn't believe that they are suffering from an African Football League hangover, insisting that playing after three days is starting to catch up with them.
"I don't think we are suffering from that; I don't think so. I think we got a couple of situations. I don't want to talk too much about those because the [newspapers'] headlines will say Rulani complains or makes excuses," he said.
"We have so many things to talk about that influence what's going on at the moment. But we have to soldier on. Hangover is not one of the reasons for our performances at the moment.
"We have a very important game on Wednesday and then we have to try to prepare for the away match against the same team and it's going to be very difficult again.
"Let's try to recover and rest a little bit and try to prepare ourselves. It's still a long month and there are still a lot of games to go."
Sundowns next face struggling Cape Town Spurs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday in the league.
Rulani blames hectic schedule for Downs' recent poor form
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has admitted that their hectic schedule is making it difficult for the players to cope recently.
The Brazilians played to a dull goalless draw with Pyramids in the CAF Champions' League group match on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
That draw followed their defeat to TP Mazembe last week, while they also narrowly beat AmaZulu 1-0 in the DStv Premiership.
They still have five matches to play before the end of the month, which will also see them travel to Egypt to face the Pyramids on December 19.
Speaking to the media after the match, Mokwena said it had been difficult for his players hence there has been a drop in their performance recently.
"It's very difficult to have a clearer understanding of what it needs to get a little bit more refreshed because you leave your wife and kids at home and are saying you are leaving again," Mokwena said.
'Shade that comes from a tree that bears no fruit doesn’t matter': Rulani Mokwena on jabs from other coaches
"Of course, it's very difficult for the players. That's why I said to you guys that I want to thank them for responding to the talk at half-time. I could not recognise the team and it was my responsibility to look at myself first in the mirror to say, 'Did I prepare the team properly?
"Let's recover, bring the team back and let's see what happens. We have a very difficult two and half weeks left. They have to go to the Africa Cup of Nations, and they have a camp, so let's see what happens."
Mokwena also doesn't believe that they are suffering from an African Football League hangover, insisting that playing after three days is starting to catch up with them.
"I don't think we are suffering from that; I don't think so. I think we got a couple of situations. I don't want to talk too much about those because the [newspapers'] headlines will say Rulani complains or makes excuses," he said.
"We have so many things to talk about that influence what's going on at the moment. But we have to soldier on. Hangover is not one of the reasons for our performances at the moment.
"We have a very important game on Wednesday and then we have to try to prepare for the away match against the same team and it's going to be very difficult again.
"Let's try to recover and rest a little bit and try to prepare ourselves. It's still a long month and there are still a lot of games to go."
Sundowns next face struggling Cape Town Spurs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday in the league.
Mokwena says draw against Chiefs felt more like a ‘victory’
Sundowns prepare for tough Wydad tie
Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos