Mamelodi Sundowns were given a scare as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by Pyramids in the CAF Champions League group match on Sunday.
It was the second time in succession that Sundowns dropped points after they lost to TP Mazembe last week.
The Egyptian side frustrated Sundowns in the match as they didn't give them space and played with numbers behind the ball. It was also physical as the Egyptians made things uncomfortable.
One of the physical encounters saw Sundowns suffer a blow when Abdelmounaim Boutouil was substituted after 22 minutes after an injury.
Pyramids were organised and let Sundowns have the ball, but not in dangerous positions. As a result, Sundowns could not create any clear-cut chances as they were frustrated in the opening half.
Pyramids also played without fear. That may have caught Sundowns a bit surprised as they used to play teams who respect them, especially at home.
Masandawana tried to up the tempo in the second half as they looked to break the deadlock. Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Themba Zwane were dictating the tempo in attack, but could not find Peter Shalulile, who was kept quiet the whole game.
The best chance of the match came on the hour mark when Zwane shot inside the box and parried back to play, but Shalulile could not finish the rebound.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made changes after the hour mark. He brought on Lesiba Nku and Abubeker Nasir for Zwane and the ineffective Thapelo Maseko, but they made little impact as Pyramids were well structured.
Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay had the best chance to give Pyramids an opener late in the second half as Sundowns' defence was breached for the first time, but missed an open net.
Pyramids were reduced to 10 men when Osama Hamid was shown a red card for dissent late in the second half.
Sundowns pegged back by Pyramids wall
Egyptians frustrate Brazilians to hold on to away point
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
