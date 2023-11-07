×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Dlangalala targets points against fellow promotion challengers

Win over Orbit fills Maritzburg with top spot hope

07 November 2023 - 07:28
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala
Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala has stressed the importance of beating fellow promotion-chasing teams if they are to finish in the top three.

Maritzburg managed to thump Motsepe Foundation Championship leader Orbit College 3-1 at Sugar Ray Xulu on Saturday. The win saw the Team of Choice reduce the gap between them and Orbit to just four points.

“The win against Orbit was big for us because we can’t afford to lose against the teams who are ahead of us if we really want to gain promotion. We must continue to fight, especially against fellow promotion chasers. If you want to be a champion, you must beat the best teams and that's what we intend to do,” Dlangalala told Sowetan yesterday.

Dlangalala wants his side to also collect as many points as they can in the first round of the season, predicting that the second round will be more difficult as teams would have already studied each other thoroughly.

“Our aim is to avoid dropping points now in the first round. The second round of the season is always more difficult than the first round because by then the teams would be knowing each other very well. At this stage of the season it’s very hard to say you know how a certain team plays but come the second round it’ll be clear how teams play,” Dlangalala stated.

NFD results

City Rovers 1-0 Leopards; Venda 2-0 Magesi; Marumo 0-0 AmaTuks; Casric 1-1 Upington; Baroka 2-0 Lions; Milford 3-3 JDR; Maritzburg 3-1 Orbit; Callies 0-0 La Masia

Luvhengo not worried after Leopards' defeat in Limpopo derby

Black Leopards assistant coach Solly Luvhengo sees no need to press the panic button after losing 4-0 to provincial rivals Baroka on Sunday.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Orbit wide awake after perfect NFD start

Following their perfect start in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has urged his side to guard against ...
Sport
1 month ago

JDR believe they can take promotion bid a notch up

JDR Stars owner-coach Nditsheni Nemasisi, who’s the longest-serving coach in the division, thinks they’ve overstayed their welcome in the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Phala Phala court case
WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget