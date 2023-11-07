Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala has stressed the importance of beating fellow promotion-chasing teams if they are to finish in the top three.
Maritzburg managed to thump Motsepe Foundation Championship leader Orbit College 3-1 at Sugar Ray Xulu on Saturday. The win saw the Team of Choice reduce the gap between them and Orbit to just four points.
“The win against Orbit was big for us because we can’t afford to lose against the teams who are ahead of us if we really want to gain promotion. We must continue to fight, especially against fellow promotion chasers. If you want to be a champion, you must beat the best teams and that's what we intend to do,” Dlangalala told Sowetan yesterday.
Dlangalala wants his side to also collect as many points as they can in the first round of the season, predicting that the second round will be more difficult as teams would have already studied each other thoroughly.
“Our aim is to avoid dropping points now in the first round. The second round of the season is always more difficult than the first round because by then the teams would be knowing each other very well. At this stage of the season it’s very hard to say you know how a certain team plays but come the second round it’ll be clear how teams play,” Dlangalala stated.
NFD results
City Rovers 1-0 Leopards; Venda 2-0 Magesi; Marumo 0-0 AmaTuks; Casric 1-1 Upington; Baroka 2-0 Lions; Milford 3-3 JDR; Maritzburg 3-1 Orbit; Callies 0-0 La Masia
Dlangalala targets points against fellow promotion challengers
Win over Orbit fills Maritzburg with top spot hope
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
Maritzburg United coach Zipho Dlangalala has stressed the importance of beating fellow promotion-chasing teams if they are to finish in the top three.
Maritzburg managed to thump Motsepe Foundation Championship leader Orbit College 3-1 at Sugar Ray Xulu on Saturday. The win saw the Team of Choice reduce the gap between them and Orbit to just four points.
“The win against Orbit was big for us because we can’t afford to lose against the teams who are ahead of us if we really want to gain promotion. We must continue to fight, especially against fellow promotion chasers. If you want to be a champion, you must beat the best teams and that's what we intend to do,” Dlangalala told Sowetan yesterday.
Dlangalala wants his side to also collect as many points as they can in the first round of the season, predicting that the second round will be more difficult as teams would have already studied each other thoroughly.
“Our aim is to avoid dropping points now in the first round. The second round of the season is always more difficult than the first round because by then the teams would be knowing each other very well. At this stage of the season it’s very hard to say you know how a certain team plays but come the second round it’ll be clear how teams play,” Dlangalala stated.
NFD results
City Rovers 1-0 Leopards; Venda 2-0 Magesi; Marumo 0-0 AmaTuks; Casric 1-1 Upington; Baroka 2-0 Lions; Milford 3-3 JDR; Maritzburg 3-1 Orbit; Callies 0-0 La Masia
Luvhengo not worried after Leopards' defeat in Limpopo derby
Orbit wide awake after perfect NFD start
JDR believe they can take promotion bid a notch up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos