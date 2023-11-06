Barker optimistic they’ll make it past third semis

Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker hopes for a third time’s charm in the Carling Knockout semifinals after failing to win their previous two quarterfinals this year.
To reach the tournament’s last four, Stellenbosch outwitted Polokwane City 2-0 in the quarterfinals at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday. Iqraam Rayners and Devin Titus found the back of the net for the Cape winelands side.
Stellies will find out who they’ll face in the semifinals when the league conducts the draw at SuperSport’s Randburg studios tonight. TS Galaxy, Richards Bay and AmaZulu are the other teams left in this competition. In May, Stellies reached the Nedbank Cup semifinals only to lose on penalties to Sekhukhune United.
In September, Barker’s men reached the MTN8 last four but lost on away goals rule to Orlando Pirates. They lost the first leg 2-1 at home before winning 1-0 away. “I think we must learn from our two previous semifinals... one went to penalties and one was decided on away goal rule,” Barker said.
“So, having reached three semifinals in this calendar year, you can only keep knocking on the door and eventually the door will open. We are knocking on the door and we are knocking very loud, so let’s see what the draw holds for us but yeah third time now, hopefully it will be our time.”
Barker also believes his 22-year-old attacking midfielder Jayden Adams is in Bafana Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda on merit. Barker hopes Adams makes the final team.
“It’s a well-deserved opportunity. I have always said that he’s one of the best players I’ve worked with, a really talented footballer... he gives everything on and off the ball. He’s strong both in attack and defence. Hopefully he makes the final squad. Performances like this [against Polokwane] enhances his chances of making it,” Barker stated.
Stellenbosch’s focus has since shifted to the DStv Premiership, where they host fellow Carling Knockout semi-finalists Richards Bay at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Barker optimistic they’ll make it past third semis
Coach say side must learn from previous cup clashes
