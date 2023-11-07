Sekhukhune aim to trip off-form Bucs ahead of derby

With Saturday's Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs looming large, Orlando Pirates will be eager to mend their grim league form when they host fellow strugglers Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Pirates, who are still shaken by being elbowed out of the Carling Knockout in the quarterfinals by Richards Bay at the weekend, last won a league game in August when they beat Cape Town City 2-0 at home. To put things into perspective, Bucs are winless in their last four league games with two defeats and two draws.
The side's coach Jose Riveiro is already under pressure, and failing to win tonight would certainly be somewhat of a disaster heading into Saturday's Soweto derby against Chiefs. Pirates will soldier on without their leading scorer Zakhele Lepasa, who’s suspended.
Conversely, Sekhukhune defender Daniel Cardoso has sounded confident that they can pile more pressure on Pirates. Sekhukhune themselves have been struggling in the DStv Premiership and they also exited the Knockout after losing on penalties to TS Galaxy in the quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“Last season Pirates didn’t beat us [they won 2-0 and drew 1-all]. They only beat us now [in August] in the MTN8 and that 5-0 sticks in our heads but we are all men, not little boys, so we have to show up,'' Cardoso said.
Cardoso also admitted that their cup elimination was hurtful, emphasizing the importance of putting it behind them. Cardoso reckons the source of their struggles is their failure to score goals. Babina Noko have lost five league games already, with only three wins and two draws.
"A bitter pill to swallow. [With] all the big teams out, it was a big opportunity for us to go to the cup final. I mean we went all the way last year in the Nedbank Cup. Now we have to put this behind us... we've got a game on Tuesday,'' Cardoso said.
“We know we are going through a little bit of a slump but if we can score, games will change. There's so many games where we missed four, five opportunities and they scored one and we drop our heads.”
Meanwhile, several publications reported that Babina Noko had fired coach Brandon Truter yesterday amid the slump. When Sowetan contacted Truter yesterday, he said: “I haven't heard anything from the club.”
Jonas Malatji, the club’s CEO, couldn't be reached for comment.
Pirates' wretched league form (last five games)
August 29: Pirates 2-0 CPT City
September 20: Pirates 0-1 Sundowns
October 24: AmaZulu 0-0 Pirates
October 27: Pirates 1-1 Polokwane
November 1: Spurs 2-1 Pirates
