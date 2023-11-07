“Much of what cabinet has said leans towards the government publicly expressing its dissatisfaction with Israel for refusing to respect international humanitarian law, and in essence the UN General Assembly resolution. In a more general sense, government joins several countries in recalling its diplomats from Israel.”
SA draws a line in the sand for Israel
Withdrawal of diplomats points to discontent: experts
Image: GCIS
SA’s withdrawal of its diplomats from Tel Aviv is the strongest indicator that its relations with Israel are strained and serves as an expression of discontent by Pretoria.
The diplomatic fallout between the two countries could further be heightened after minister in the presidency Khumbuzo Ntshavheni described the position of Israeli ambassador to SA Eliav Belotserkovsky as “more untenable”.
Ntshavheni said yesterday that cabinet had instructed the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) to act against Belotserkovsky for his “continuing disparaging remarks” about those opposing “the atrocities and genocide of the Israeli government”.
Foreign policy analysts described yesterday’s announcement of the withdrawal of ambassadors as not unusual but indicative of discontent over Israel’s continued bombing of the Gaza Strip in which more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began last month.
Ramaphosa calls on world leaders to 'stand on the side of peace' in Middle East conflict
Wits University international relations analyst Patrick Kadima said politically, withdrawal of the diplomats for consultation showed that the relationship between Israel and SA has been strained.
“By calling back its diplomats for consultation from Tel Aviv, Pretoria is clearly expressing its dissatisfaction with Tel Aviv on its refusal to implement the UN General Assembly resolution, which was clear in calling for a humanitarian truce. What one also understands from the statement is that the diplomats have been called back for consultations, which means the diplomats still hold their status and may return to their post after the said consultations.
“Much of what cabinet has said leans towards the government publicly expressing its dissatisfaction with Israel for refusing to respect international humanitarian law, and in essence the UN General Assembly resolution. In a more general sense, government joins several countries in recalling its diplomats from Israel.”
Kadima said in terms of the economic relationship between the two countries, it is too early to forecast what will unravel.
Hennie Strydom, law professor from the University of Johannesburg, said the withdrawal sends a message that is SA unhappy with the developments in Gaza and expresses discontent.
“The second reason is you get them [diplomats] home to get information from them, for instance the assessment on the ground where they were, sort of a mechanism to receive further information. But depending on the situation it is also to get them out of harm's way. It is a normal procedure. There is a political message …you are demonstrating your discontent with what is going on there. It is usually a temporary thing, once things normalise then they go back to their position,” said Strydom.
SA has expressed solidarity with the Palestinians who have been on the receiving end of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza after attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7.
Yesterday Ntshavheni reiterated government’s opposition, accusing Israel of undermining international law and UN resolutions.
“Israel is threatening the stability of the global system with its conduct against the Palestinian people. The US support of Israel is enabling Israel to threaten the global system of multilateralism and good governance and that makes a peaceful global order [threatened].
"That recall for consultation is a serious signal that SA takes a very dim view on the situation that is currently permeating in that part of the world."
Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said when an ambassador to SA misbehaved he was called in and read the riot act. He said the same was used to deal with US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety when he made damning accusations that SA supplied Russia with weapons.
“That's the tool that you have. You call them in and express your views and read them the riot act, depending on the nature of the offence. When it comes to diplomacy, you manage individuals but you don't lose sight of the bigger picture. You deal with the nature of the offence on its merit and interrogate what's behind them but you don't compromise relations between the countries because of the behaviour of an individual,” said Monyela.
Last week Belotserkovsky wrote an opinion piece in Business Day in which he defended Israel's actions in Gaza and slammed those who had a different view, including local politicians.
Ramaphosa to attend Israel-Gaza peace summit in Cairo
“In SA, as in many other countries around the world, people are inclined to despair over the conflagration in the Middle East, confused by the claims and counterclaims, 'experts' who contradict each other and vocal, often ignorant, statements by politicians who seem to think the louder they shout the more valid their opinion. Loudest of all is the insistence that Israel is somehow to blame,” he wrote.
Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh said the SA government had a greater responsibility to the people of Palestine.
“We acknowledge the efforts of the SA government thus far, which include a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as well as decisive action to recall diplomats from Tel Aviv. However, the organisation believes that our country and our government have a greater responsibility to the people of Palestine in actively lobbying for global support, having ourselves benefited from the immense global pressure that helped put an end to apartheid, including from Palestinians themselves,” said Singh in a statement.
Chabalalalaj@sowetan.co.za
