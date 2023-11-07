Richards Bay aim to build on surprise win over Pirates

Richards Bay’s win against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout at the weekend has lifted confidence in the team ahead of their match against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Bay won 5-4 on penalties to advance to the semifinal and coach Kaitano Tembo said that result gave them a breather.
The Natal Rich Boyz are second from the bottom in the DStv Premiership table and are desperate for maximum points to move up the table.
“The game against Pirates gave us a breather in terms of confidence because we are playing on Tuesday [today],” Tembo told the media.
“But for us, we have to leave it behind because we have a tough match against Stellenbosch now. And also, travelling doesn’t help us because we are now going to Stellenbosch.
“Managing the team is very key. We have two important games coming up, which are Stellenbosch and Cape Town Spurs.”
Bay are three points ahead of bottom-placed Spurs, who collected their first points of the season against Pirates last week.
But Tembo insists his focus is on his team and not worried about what others are doing.
“We have to worry about ourselves first because if we worry about other teams, then we will be playing two games every day.
“You will be worrying more about the other teams; what is important for us is to start winning our matches whether Spurs win and if they lose and we don’t win our games, it doesn’t make any difference.
“We need to try and focus on our games and win our matches. Every match we play to win, we are going to Stellenbosch trying to win the match and Cape Town Spurs are also coming to this side.
“We have to try and win those matches, that is the attitude.”
Stellies will also come into the match after they also progressed to the semifinal of the Carling Knockout after they beat Polokwane City on Friday.
Fixtures
All midweek matches will start at 7.30pm
Tuesday: CPT v Chippa, Cape Town; Stellenbosch v Bay, Danie Craven; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando; Royal v Arrows, Harry Gwala.
Wednesday: Polokwane v SuperSport, Old Peter Mokaba; Chiefs v Spurs, FNB; Swallows v Galaxy, Dobsonville.
Friday: CPT v Royal, Cape Town.
Saturday: Polokwane v Swallows, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Chiefs v Pirates, FNB (3.30pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm).
Sunday: Arrows v AmaZulu; Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Bay v Spurs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm)
Richards Bay aim to build on surprise win over Pirates
Tembo aims to take rare good form to Stellies
Image: Gallo Images/Gerhard Duraan
