Riveiro vows Pirates will return to winning ways

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro insists he is not concerned by his side continuing to drop points in the DStv Premiership, saying he is aware where they are getting it wrong and vowed to fix it quickly.
The Buccaneers collected two points from a possible six after back-to-back draws with AmaZulu and Polokwane City. That has left them 15 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“I cannot be concerned with the points. I can be concerned with something that we are not doing well and we need to correct it during the week,” Riveiro told the media.
Patrick Maswanganyi had given them the lead in the first half before Given Mashikinya equalised late in the second half to ensure the points were shared.
“We are not finding the goal as easy as we would like and that’s a handicap. But I’m busy with the problems that we have to make sure that we solve them. If we continue having all problems, then we are doing something wrong. I’m busy trying to help my players to win games and score more goals, but I’m not concerned.”
The Buccaneers have not won in their last three league matches They lost once and drew twice.
That should be worrying for some but not for the Spaniard coach, whose next assignment will be against struggling Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday away.
“We have to give the supporters hope by producing better performance. It is simple,” he said.
“What they want to see is the team fighting until the end. We did that against Polokwane City to get a result, but probably not in our best space about the way we wanted to play, but we move to the next one.”
That draw means Rise and Shine have not lost in six matches across all competitions. The last time they lost was in August when Sundowns beat them 2-0.
Fixtures
Wednesday: Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela (6pm); Spurs v Pirates, Cape Town (7.30pm).
Carling Knockout
Friday: Polokwane v Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Bay v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3pm); AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida (7pm); Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (8pm).
Riveiro vows Pirates will return to winning ways
Bucs next visit Spurs in attempt to end winless run
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
