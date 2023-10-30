Golden Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza was full of praise for striker Knox Mutizwa as his brace secured his side a 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday.
The Zimbabwean national scored on either side of half time to give Abafana Bes’thende their sixth win of the season and maintain their second place on the log table. Sifiso Hlanti scored the only goal for Amakhosi in the first half.
“We work as a team and that’s a team goal because if you look, it came from somewhere. A vision from Nduduzo Sibiya and it’s all about connection,” Khenyeza told the media during the post-match press conference.
“There is no one who is better than anyone. We are all the same. If you see Mutizwa, he was not playing for long, but because he showed any hunger we brought him in.
“He scored a goal last time [against Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout] and that was an indication that he wants to start in the upcoming game which is good. We brought him and he scored two goals.”
Arrows are unbeaten since they were thumped 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns on August 15. They have registered five victories and a draw in their six matches.
Khenyeza urged his team to remain grounded and continue working hard.
“In football, you can’t win all the games. Sometimes, we will have challenges, but the mission is simple. We must not become the average team this season,” he said.
“Let’s try to be a competitive team because we can’t be thinking every time that others are better than you.
“What is helping us is to focus on ourselves, we are still going to win more games. Whether we lose or draw, we must not lose focus on what we are focusing on.”
Khenyeza hails Mutizwa's brace as Arrows pierce Chiefs
Abafana Be'sthende return to second place with home win
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
