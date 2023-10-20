×

Soccer

Gavin to Hunt on all fronts

SuperSport coach promises to give his all

20 October 2023 - 09:26
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

SuperSport United tactician Gavin Hunt has emphasised that the league remains the most important competition for him, albeit intending to also give the other tournaments a full go this season.

SuperSport host Polokwane City in the Carling Knockout last 16 at TUT Stadium on Sunday (6pm). I am old-fashioned. The league is more important for me... I am really a league guy, Hunt said.

Obviously the cup competitions are very lucrative for the club owners, for the players and they create the vibe... we are very fortunate in this country to have all these cup competitions over the last 30 years, 40 years,  but the league is for me really where you should be judged.

However, Hunt underlined that they cant afford to prioritise one competition. Matsatsantsa are also involved in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they are pitted against the defending champions, USM Alger of Algeria, Future from Egypt and Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya in Group A.

We cant prioritise one thing. We have to try and go for everything but we also have to watch whats coming ahead of us... there are some big games, well go to Egypt now and the squad is one one of the biggest squads, Hunt said.

Hunt is somewhat relieved that they will at least play in their city, Tshwane, on Sunday after months of playing their home games in Polokwane.

Weve got a home draw, thats important and at least we will be back in Tshwane, thats important for us as well. The only advantage is that we wont travel as weve been doing for the last... weve played 11 away games pretty much in a row and that has been a bit taxing, Hunt said.

SuperSport were forced to move to Peter Mokaba after Lucas Moripe Stadium, their traditional backyard, was banned by the PSL from hosting matches in the middle of last season.

TUT is a ground that has helped us out but its not really our ground and I am not quite sure why this game isnt at Lucas but it is what it is, Hunt noted.

Carling fixtures

Today: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Arrows v CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)

Sunday: Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Polokwane, TUT (6pm)

