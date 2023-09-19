SuperSport bank on Hunt’s history to beat Chiefs

SuperSport United pair of Lyle Lakay and prodigy striker Keenan Bezuidenhout have pinned their hopes of beating Kaizer Chiefs on their coach Gavin Hunt’s understanding of Amakhosi as he’s coached them before.
SuperSport and Chiefs clash in a DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Hunt coached Amakhosi between September 2020 and May 2021.
“We know how Chiefs play and I think coach [Hunt] will plan accordingly for them because he knows them well,” Lakay said after their 1-all draw against Botswana side Gaborone United in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary phase at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Bezuidenhout, who scored Matsatsantsa’s only goal in Botswana, echoed Lakay’s view.
“Obviously Chiefs, we all know, are a big team but I think coach Gavin will know what to do... he understands Chiefs pretty well. So, we just need to listen to him and stick to whatever he says is a plan,” Bezuidenhout said.
Lakay, 32, is thrilled to be back at Matsatsantsa, a club where he cut his professional teeth as a 19-year-old tricky winger in 2010 under the same Hunt. The well-travelled Lakay is raring to find the back of the net, bemoaning the chances he’s missed since his return a few weeks ago.
“So far so good, I am happy to be back. The main thing for me is obviously to open my account, I have had a few opportunities to do so but I missed chances,” Lakay said.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns man aims to rack up a significant number of goals and assists like he did in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, where he had 13 goal-contributions in both seasons. In the 2020/21 term he managed five goals and eight assists, before racking up four goals and nine assists the following season.
“I want to get back to where I was. I think it was two seasons ago, where I finished the season with double figures with assists and goals. I think I did it for two, three seasons in a row and last season I only got two assists, so now I want to get to that level,”' Lakay said.
Fixtures
Today: Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (7.30pm); Spurs v Arrows, Athlone (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Galaxy v CPT, Mbombela (7.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando (7.30pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
MTN8 semifinal second leg
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3pm)
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando (3pm)
SuperSport bank on Hunt’s history to beat Chiefs
Lakay aims to return to 2020/21 season form
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
