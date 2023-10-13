Hunt welcomes more games for SuperSport

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is chuffed they’ll be playing more games after the introduction of the Carling Knockout, underlining they should be smart in managing their squad amid their CAF Confed Cup involvement as well.
“You know I like to play games. We have to play. We are looking forward to the games... another knockout competition. We are fortunate in SA that there’s a lot of cup competitions and sometimes you can get through,” Hunt said on the sidelines of the Carling KO draw and launch in Hyde Park, Joburg, on Tuesday.
“This Carling KO gives me something to look forward to but we have to box clever with these games because we are very thin, so we will have to really battle away through all these competitions. I mean, have you seen our Confed draw? We’ve got a harder draw than most Champions League teams, so it’s not going to be easy but we can’t think too far ahead.”
In the Confed Cup, SuperSport are in Group A alongside defending champions USM Alger of Algeria, Future from Egypt and Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya.
SuperSport will host Polokwane City in the Carling KO last 16. By yesterday the PSL hadn’t confirmed venues and dates for the first round of these competitions though the word out there is that it will get under way next weekend.
Having been playing their home games at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium, where Rise and Shine also play theirs, Hunt hopes they return to their traditional backyard, Lucas Moripe Stadium, for their clash against City in the Carling KO.
“Obviously, we are playing in Polokwane and we’ve got a home draw, so we have to get back to Lucas Moripe which is our home stadium,” Hunt said.
SuperSport were forced to move to Peter Mokaba after Lucas Moripe was banned by the PSL from hosting matches in the middle of last season. In August, Mamelodi Sundowns fixed all the things that had made the stadium non-compliant.
