Two AmaZulu princes travelling from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal have been hospitalised after they were involved in a car crash in Springs on Thursday, royal spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu has confirmed.
The two princes, supporters of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, were returning to KZN from the court case about the throne in Pretoria.
“Prince Vanana sustained minor injuries on the arm and Prince Simphiwe sustained injuries on the chest.”
The spokesperson said he was awaiting more information on Friday.
“I want to verify if the princes are really fine but we are told they are not critical,” he said.
Judgment was reserved in the succession case heard in the Pretoria high court this week. Misuzulu’s half-brother Prince Simakade Zulu is arguing he is the rightful heir to the throne.
A high court ruling previously endorsed Misuzulu's succession after the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in March 2021.
TimesLIVE
Zulu princes in hospital after crash on their way to KZN from Pretoria
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
