Soccer

Downs’ chance for redemptionafter setbacks in domestic cups

Mnguni backs his former team to go all the way in AFL

20 October 2023 - 09:48
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ronwen Williams will be back at Downs after missing the Carling KO loss to Galaxy due to Bafana Bafana commitments.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

Losing two cups in succession should be enough motivation for Mamelodi Sundowns to go all the way and lift the inaugural African Football League (AFL).

This is the view of the legend Bennett Mnguni after watching the Brazilians being dumped out from the new Carling Knockout on Wednesday by TS Galaxy, two weeks after losing the MTN8 final to Orlando Pirates.

As they prepare to face Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the quarterfinal of the US$4-million first-prize AFL at Estádio 11 de Novembro tomorrow (3.30pm), Mnguni is challenging Masandawana to go all the way and win this title.

“Im always positive about Sundowns not because it is my former team, the style of play they have and remember we lost two cups and I dont see the team losing the upcoming games,” Mnguni told Sowetan yesterday.

“Losing those two cups should be a motivation for the players to say we cannot afford to lose all the cups."

Sundowns and Petro have met before in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal, when Petro won 2-1 at home in the first leg before drawing 1-1 in the return leg and eliminated the Brazilians 3-2 on aggregate.

Mnguni emphasised the importance of a perfect start in this competition just like they did in the DStv Premiership, where they are unbeaten.

“Once you win your first game, it sets a tone to win the other matches,” he said.

“If we lose our first game, then it will be a problem.

“Look at how we started in the league. We started positive and we cant afford to start this competition on a negative side.

“But I believe we can go all the way in this competition.”

Sundowns should have Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana and Themba Zwane back for this match after missing their defeat to Galaxy on Wednesday as they were away with Bafana Bafana for their friendly against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

