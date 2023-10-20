×

Soccer

Cup win would lift Amakhosi, says Chivaviro

Striker confident dream of ending eight-year drought will be fulfilled

20 October 2023 - 09:36
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ranga Chivaviro is confident Chiefs will soon break trophy drought.
Ranga Chivaviro is confident Chiefs will soon break trophy drought.
Image: BackpagePix

The extent to which Kaizer Chiefs fans yearn for the club to end their eight-year trophy drought is nothing compared to how badly the players want trophies themselves.

This is according to striker Ranga Chivaviro, who joined Chiefs from relegated Marumo Gallants in the off-season. Chivaviro has made it known theyve targeted the Carling Knockout to make Amakhosi happy. Chiefs host AmaZulu in the first round of the Carling KO at FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

“The fans want us to win cups and I think as players we want that even more. With the Carling Knockout, its another opportunity for us to try to reclaim glory. As players we feel this cup is an opportunity for us to end the drought,'' Chivaviro said.

“We want to lift the spirits of everyone associated with the club. This is another opportunity for us to redeem ourselves and bring back the glory days that this club is known for.”

While Chiefs havent won anything since becoming the league champions in the 2014/15 term, Chivaviro is still in search of his maiden goal at the club. The former Marumo man, who scored 17 goals across all competitions last term, views his dry spell in front of goal as a rough patch, believing that first goal will open the floodgates.

“Of course I am looking to score my first goal [so], yes there's pressure but as an experienced player I know that this kind of thing happens in football. It's only up to me to understand that there are rough patches in football,'' Chivaviro stated.

“I believe that once it [scoring goals] starts happening, it is going to be a continuous thing. For now, as painful as it is that I havent found the back of the net for the club, I am patient with myself.”

Chiefs have already beaten AmaZulu 3-0 in a DStv Premiership encounter, played at FNB Stadium in August. Chivaviro believes their heavy league win against Usuthu gives them a psychological edge, albeit conceding Usuthu wont be pushovers.

“Psychologically its a boost that we beat them 3-0 in the league. Its something we want to repeat but we are not saying its going to be a walk in the park.”

