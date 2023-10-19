Sundowns will show fatigue - Swallows coach

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela predicts that Mamelodi Sundowns may struggle later in the season due to the number of matches they will play.
With the African Football League (AFL) added to Sundowns’ busy schedule this campaign, Komphela feels even with their depth, they will show signs of fatigue.
The Brazilians are competing on all fronts; the DStv Premiership, AFL, CAF Champions League and domestic knockout competitions.
On Saturday, they will travel to Angola to face Petro de Luanda in the AFL quarterfinal first leg after playing in the Carling Knockout match against TS Galaxy last night.
“I feel very sorry [for them], the schedule is going to be crazy,” Komphela told the media yesterday during the Carling press conference in Parktown ahead of their match against Richards Bay on Sunday.
“At the back of that schedule, you have to travel. And you know how difficult it is to be travelling on the continent.
“Then it goes to the depth of the squad. Yes, there is indeed depth in the squad, but there is also chemistry because as soon as you change one or two players, it does reflect in the team’s performance and dynamics.
“One big thing we thought of is fatigue, not only physical fatigue but mentally as well. How many matches are they going to play.”
Komphela said that should Sundowns show any signs of fatigue, their rivals will have to step up and take advantage.
“If the schedule is too heavy, they will feel the pinch,” he said.
“They will be tired and all that, so it becomes a responsibility of whichever teams in the premiership are ready to stay fresh to compete and win, they have a chance.
“Other teams stand a chance now; I wonder if they will play 40 to 50 matches without showing any signs of fatigue. It’s going to be interesting, but I feel for their technical team.”
With his side having made a promising start in the league this season, the 56-year-old former Sundowns senior coach said their plan is to improve their eight-place finish this time.
“If I would have to put a score sheet about the progress we made so far, I will say so far so good, but it could have been better.”
Sundowns will show fatigue - Swallows coach
Komphela says players will feel pinch of heavy schedule
Image: VELI NHLAPO
