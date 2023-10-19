TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has confirmed Bongani Zungu’s dangerous tackle on Bernard Parker has left him with two broken bones, while the side’s coach Sead Ramovic disclosed he’d not heard if Zungu had apologised.
Parker, 37, was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Zungu in the 57th minute of the Carling Knockout last 16 tie at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday, where he was stretchered off. Galaxy won on penalties after the game had ended 2-2 after extra time.
Zungu protested his innocence after he was shown a straight red card, sparking a belief that he was showing no remorse.
Sukazi could not be reached for comment but told Mpumalanga radio station Ikwekwezi FM that the veteran striker will be moved to a Johannesburg hospital where he will be under surgery after spending a night in Nelspruit.
“I’m not sure if they have apologised, but I’m sure Sundowns coaching staff will call a player and do that,” Ramovic told Sowetan on Thursday morning.
“Zungu didn’t do it on purpose, this happens in football. But Parker is mentally strong. He is a role model and we will support him to make sure he comes back stronger. It’s a big loss for us. He has a great attitude and mentally, he is strong.”
Galaxy await Zungu apology after Parker’s leg break
Image: Supplied
TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has confirmed Bongani Zungu’s dangerous tackle on Bernard Parker has left him with two broken bones, while the side’s coach Sead Ramovic disclosed he’d not heard if Zungu had apologised.
Parker, 37, was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Zungu in the 57th minute of the Carling Knockout last 16 tie at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday, where he was stretchered off. Galaxy won on penalties after the game had ended 2-2 after extra time.
Zungu protested his innocence after he was shown a straight red card, sparking a belief that he was showing no remorse.
Sukazi could not be reached for comment but told Mpumalanga radio station Ikwekwezi FM that the veteran striker will be moved to a Johannesburg hospital where he will be under surgery after spending a night in Nelspruit.
“I’m not sure if they have apologised, but I’m sure Sundowns coaching staff will call a player and do that,” Ramovic told Sowetan on Thursday morning.
“Zungu didn’t do it on purpose, this happens in football. But Parker is mentally strong. He is a role model and we will support him to make sure he comes back stronger. It’s a big loss for us. He has a great attitude and mentally, he is strong.”
Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena also wished Parker a speedy recovery after the match.
“I can only wish Bernard Parker a speedy recovery. I hope it is not as serious as it looks,” Mokwena told the media before it was confirmed that the veteran suffered two broken bones in his leg.
“Knowing Bongani Zungu, I know it was not malicious and there was no intention behind it. The only thing I can say on it is that I wish Parker a speedy recovery.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos