TS Galaxy's Ramovic hopes history repeats itself against depleted Sundowns

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic doesn’t need much motivation to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout last 16 match at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
This is because he was one of the coaches who had beaten Sundowns last season in the DStv Premiership in Pretoria 1-0 in the first round.
He hopes history will repeat again against Brazilians, who will be without several of their key players.
Sundowns head into the match without Bafana Bafana players Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena, who was already suspended for this match.
All these players travelled with Bafana to Ivory Coast for their international friendly match last night.
“We all know that Sundowns are the benchmark in our league. They are a fantastic team, very organised and structured with a fantastic coach [Rulani Mokwena],” Ramovic told the media.
“So all in all, yes, it will be an exciting game for us and hopefully, this time, we can do it again and win against them. It will be really be a long night against them because they don’t have so many weaknesses in their team.
“But all in all, we are very happy to have the opportunity to play against Sundowns in a cup and we will try our best to see what we can do.”
Ramovic added that he will need to come up with another master plan to stop Sundowns, who will be having an eye on their African Football League (AFL) quarterfinal first-leg match against Petro de Luanda away on Saturday.
“It takes a lot to plan for them, whether they go with two fullbacks up or with one central defender to get into the middle to add more numbers up front,” he said.
“So, it’s not easy to plan because our players have to defend and also be offensive. All in all, it will be a great exciting match because we will spend a lot of time coming up with a better game plan than the last time we beat them."
Meanwhile, Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe doesn't think they will struggle without those players.
"We have a very tight scheduled but I think when you sign up for such a big club you have to be ready all time and whenever the coach need you, you just have to perform and help the team," Maboe said.
"I think everyone is ready to perform and help the team to qualify for the next round. We always go into the match to win and knowing that it's a cup game, I think it's important to finish in 90 minutes."
TS Galaxy's Ramovic hopes history repeats itself against depleted Sundowns
But Maboe adamant Brazilians will cope without their stars
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic doesn’t need much motivation to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout last 16 match at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
This is because he was one of the coaches who had beaten Sundowns last season in the DStv Premiership in Pretoria 1-0 in the first round.
He hopes history will repeat again against Brazilians, who will be without several of their key players.
Sundowns head into the match without Bafana Bafana players Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena, who was already suspended for this match.
All these players travelled with Bafana to Ivory Coast for their international friendly match last night.
“We all know that Sundowns are the benchmark in our league. They are a fantastic team, very organised and structured with a fantastic coach [Rulani Mokwena],” Ramovic told the media.
“So all in all, yes, it will be an exciting game for us and hopefully, this time, we can do it again and win against them. It will be really be a long night against them because they don’t have so many weaknesses in their team.
“But all in all, we are very happy to have the opportunity to play against Sundowns in a cup and we will try our best to see what we can do.”
Ramovic added that he will need to come up with another master plan to stop Sundowns, who will be having an eye on their African Football League (AFL) quarterfinal first-leg match against Petro de Luanda away on Saturday.
“It takes a lot to plan for them, whether they go with two fullbacks up or with one central defender to get into the middle to add more numbers up front,” he said.
“So, it’s not easy to plan because our players have to defend and also be offensive. All in all, it will be a great exciting match because we will spend a lot of time coming up with a better game plan than the last time we beat them."
Meanwhile, Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe doesn't think they will struggle without those players.
"We have a very tight scheduled but I think when you sign up for such a big club you have to be ready all time and whenever the coach need you, you just have to perform and help the team," Maboe said.
"I think everyone is ready to perform and help the team to qualify for the next round. We always go into the match to win and knowing that it's a cup game, I think it's important to finish in 90 minutes."
Sundowns will be without Bafana players against Galaxy
Polokwane 'home to blame' for SuperSport's woes
Stellenbosch not moved by Mammila’s comments
Dropped Hlanti fends off supporters' criticism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos