“We are not sure how long the recovery might take. The team and staff are concerned, but we took strength from his reaction to the injury. He told us he would be fine and would get back to us in no time,” Sukazi said.
The incident was a blow for the team as it happened in the early stages of the tournament and other midfielders would have to step up in the team’s battle for the trophy, he added.
“He will be dearly missed because he plays a very big role in our team structure. He has experience, I think he is a world-class player,” he said.
“There are other players who can play the same role, who can patch the gap that he left.”
With proper rehabilitation he can come back: Galaxy on Parker’s horror injury
Many football commentators believe the injury might bring to an end the 37-year-old midfielder’s career
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
TS Galaxy FC believe their midfielder Bernard Parker could make a comeback after his leg was broken during a game against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.
The new Carling Knockout Cup tournament got off to a dramatic start as Downs' midfielder Bongani Zungu delivered a fierce tackle against Parker that snapped his shin. The Brazilians lost the last-16 match 5-4 on penalties.
Many football commentators believe the injury might end the career of the 37-year-old, who has played for Dutch club FC Twente, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana.
“On what people are saying about whether the injury is an end to his career, you can never be sure with these types of injuries. But essentially, what we got [from medics] is that he can come back with proper rehabilitation,” said TS Galaxy spokesperson Siyabonga Sukazi.
Parker is in hospital in Johannesburg.
Sukazi said the club was upbeat about his recovery as the player said before being sedated for an operation that he believed he would play again.
