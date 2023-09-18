Truter won’t relax despite two-goal advantage over Lupopo

Brandon Truter may not be completely satisfied with Sekhukhune United’s 3-1 win against Saint Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, but he will take some joy from the two-goal cushion they take to Kinshasa.
Strikes by Chibuike Ohizu, Jamie Webber and Tresor Yamba gave Babina Noko victory and an advantage heading into the return leg on October 1 at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa.
Jonathan Mokonzi scored for Lupopo to give his side an away goal. Truter, however, is not sure if the two-goal lead will be enough in the return leg as he expects the Congo side to try everything to overturn the deficit.
“A two-goal cushion going into the second leg... we are not sure about it. Kinshasa is not an easy place to go to, but I’m happy with the performance of the guys and the result,” Truter said.
While he expects hostility in Kinshasa in the second leg, Truter is drawing confidence from the fact that they have experienced players who were exposed to the DRC in the past.
“The hostility in Kinshasa... everyone knows about it, but if you look at the team, we have a lot of experienced players. I can count Badra Ali Sangaré, Daniel Cardoso, Edwin Gyimah, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Ohizu. There is a lot of experience and maturity and players who played at this level faced that hostility.
“So, there is nothing to worry about, but from the squad personnel, they will advise the younger players and those who have not been there about how to deal with the situation.”
Ba Bina Noko will shift their focus to the DStv Premiership when they visit Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, SuperSport United also have an advantage after their 1-1 draw with Gaborone United in the first leg at Botswana National Stadium, also on Saturday.
Keenan Bezuidenhout gave them a lead after the interval but they conceded late in injury time through Sheikh Sesay.
Gavin Hunt’s charges will host the second leg on September 29 at Dobsonville Stadium.
Truter won’t relax despite two-goal advantage over Lupopo
Coach expects ‘hostility’ in Kinshasa in CAF second leg tie
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
Brandon Truter may not be completely satisfied with Sekhukhune United’s 3-1 win against Saint Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, but he will take some joy from the two-goal cushion they take to Kinshasa.
Strikes by Chibuike Ohizu, Jamie Webber and Tresor Yamba gave Babina Noko victory and an advantage heading into the return leg on October 1 at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa.
Jonathan Mokonzi scored for Lupopo to give his side an away goal. Truter, however, is not sure if the two-goal lead will be enough in the return leg as he expects the Congo side to try everything to overturn the deficit.
“A two-goal cushion going into the second leg... we are not sure about it. Kinshasa is not an easy place to go to, but I’m happy with the performance of the guys and the result,” Truter said.
While he expects hostility in Kinshasa in the second leg, Truter is drawing confidence from the fact that they have experienced players who were exposed to the DRC in the past.
“The hostility in Kinshasa... everyone knows about it, but if you look at the team, we have a lot of experienced players. I can count Badra Ali Sangaré, Daniel Cardoso, Edwin Gyimah, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Ohizu. There is a lot of experience and maturity and players who played at this level faced that hostility.
“So, there is nothing to worry about, but from the squad personnel, they will advise the younger players and those who have not been there about how to deal with the situation.”
Ba Bina Noko will shift their focus to the DStv Premiership when they visit Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, SuperSport United also have an advantage after their 1-1 draw with Gaborone United in the first leg at Botswana National Stadium, also on Saturday.
Keenan Bezuidenhout gave them a lead after the interval but they conceded late in injury time through Sheikh Sesay.
Gavin Hunt’s charges will host the second leg on September 29 at Dobsonville Stadium.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos