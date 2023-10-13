Five suspects were arrested on Friday in Edenpark, Ekurhuleni, for allegedly attacking police officers.
The assault on the officers occurred on Thursday and parts of it were captured on video.
The video, circulating online, shows a scuffle between community members and police on patrol in the area.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the suspects, aged between 32 and 57, will be charged with obstructing police in the execution of their duties, attacking police officers, assaulting police officers and attempted robbery of a firearm. A car driver will face an additional charge of reckless and negligent driving.
“In the early hours of this morning [Friday] at about 2am, police arrested five suspects, including the driver of the car police stopped to search it before they were attacked,” said Muridili.
It was reported that police officers from Edenpark police station were on routine patrols when they noticed a car that looked suspicious.
“It is alleged that as the police stopped the car, community members at a nearby park started to attack the police. The members had to fire warning shots to protect themselves from community members who were attacking them,” she said.
WATCH | Five suspects arrested after video shows 'assault' of Edenpark cops
Image: Screenshot
This was the second such incident in the same precinct this week. On Sunday, the Edenpark police station commander was injured when community members attacked him as he was responding to an assault case.
A suspect has since been arrested and denied bail.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said the violent behaviour of some community members in Edenpark and lack of respect for the police will not be tolerated.
He commended police from Ekurhuleni district and Edenpark police station for heeding his call to arrest the perpetrators.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday.
Mawela said those who seek to undermine the authority of the state will be dealt with decisively.
“Let this be a lesson to those who think they are above the law. We should all have a common goal of fighting crime. We cannot allow a situation where some members of the community believe they do not have to abide by the law and decide to obstruct law enforcement officers while they perform their constitutional mandate,” he said.
TimesLIVE
