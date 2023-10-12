Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for stretching fixtures to eve of Afcon

Outspoken Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has taken another swipe at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not heeding his call to break the current campaign before Christmas.

The league's fixtures will run until December 30 before the New Year's and Africa Cup of Nations break but Broos said he asked the PSL to cut play off on December 23 so players can be given some time off before the start of the Afcon in Ivory Coast.

The Nations Cup starts on January 13 next year and Broos said players, especially from teams that took part in the MTN8, will not have had enough time to rest ahead of the tournament.

“The players for some of the big teams would have started playing at the beginning of August, this means they will have played many games,” he said as Bafana prepared to take on Eswatini in their international friendly at FNB Stadium on Friday (6pm).