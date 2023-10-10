Polokwane City coach Lehlohonolo Seema is satisfied with their position on the DStv Premiership table but warned they are still a work in progress.
Fifa breaks are beneficial to Polokwane City – Seema
Coach says recess helps them to recuperate, breath
Image: Darren Stewart
Polokwane City coach Lehlohonolo Seema is satisfied with their position on the DStv Premiership table but warned they are still a work in progress.
Rise and Shine are fifth on the log table with 14 points from nine matches, with four wins, two draws and three defeats this season.
Seema said they had made some improvements after they went to the first Fifa international break last month 14th on the table and had jumped to fifth now.
“One game at a time because in this league, you win two matches, you are up there. If you lose two, you are down there. So, it is still early stages. We just want to take one game at a time,” Seema told the media after their goalless draw with Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
“We are in a position where we can go into the break [with breathing space]. Last time, we went into a Fifa break and we were 14th on the log table. So, it shows how we’ve bettered the games that we played after the first recess.
“Some people are saying we are having a good run, but we needed this break because it has been tough for us travelling with injuries. This will give us time to recuperate again and try to make sure that we give a chance to the guys who are injured.
“So breaks like this, we welcome them as they give our injured players time to recover.”
Seema, 43, also believes their senior players like Ndumiso Mabena and Given Mashikinya have been coming to the party hence they have been having some good results recently.
“The senior players are coming into the party [and] they are working hard. Sooner or later other guys around them will settle [and] we will be one of the teams that will be playing good football,” he said.
