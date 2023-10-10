Dlamini to challenge Vargas for IBF featherweight belt

There will be no Christmas party, chocolate, lemon and sugar crinkle cookies for Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini.
That is because he will be sweating throughout the festive season to get himself ready for his biggest fight to date – the IBF featherweight championship – which could take place in February, according to the boxer’s trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.
Dlamini qualified for the high-profile fight by defeating IBF featherweight contender No 2 Tomoki Kameda in Japan on Saturday.
The IBF title is currently held by Luis Lopez Vargas of Mexico. Nathan said: “I am very close to doing a deal not only for SA but for Africa, January or February will probably be ideal to get him [Dlamini] out again.
“Lopez has got to make his mandatory defence against the No 1 contender and that will open things up. So, at some point next year, Dlamini will challenge for the IBF belt.”
Regarding Dlamini winning the fight by a split points decision, Nathan said: “I am over the moon, what a stunning upset and what a stunning result; the split decision I thought was a little way out because we dominated.”
Dlamini surprised Kameda with guts and determination. The Japanese, who has previously held the WBO bantamweight and same organisation’s junior featherweight belts, was cock-sure of victory.
"We just nullified Kameda’s attack; we had the right strategy and game plan – key was the jab – what a great upset win for South African boxing,” said Nathan.
Kameda suffered his fourth defeat against 40 wins with 22 knockouts. Dlamini proved that he is a real force to be reckoned with and also that the points loss to James Dickens for the IBO title in England in October 2022 was just a bump in the road to greater things.
Dlamini had been in a fight 15 days prior to meeting Dickens. Dlamini flattened Jelbirt Gomera in four rounds in the Free State and a few days later flew to England.
The points defeat to Dickens was Dlamini's second. Having lost his debut in 2015, Dlamini remained undefeated in 2022. The former IBF youth champion now has 20 wins and two losses.
Dlamini to challenge Vargas for IBF featherweight belt
SA fighter beat contender Kameda in Japan
Image: Supplied
