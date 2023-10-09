Early save to stop Zwane helped Chaine emerge as Bucs hero

Orlando Pirates' MTN8 final hero Sipho Chaine has revealed how the incredible save he made to stop Themba Zwane from scoring the opening goal in the first five minutes was a confidence booster that helped him produce more saves in the penalty shoot-out.
Chaine walked away with the man-of-the-match award following his heroics after he helped the Buccaneers to retain their trophy following their 3-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
His confidence was evident throughout the match as he kept his side in the game when Sundowns were putting them under pressure, especially in the second half.
As the match finished goalless after 120 minutes, Chaine, 26, was also impressive in the shoot-out as he saved Sundowns' first three penalties, denying Bongani Zungu, Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena.
Only Mothobi Mvala managed to beat him.
“I think the save in the first half was a real confidence booster, for every goalkeeper, it is very important to keep the team in the game when it is tough,” Chaine told the media during the post-match press conference.
“It was a balanced game and anyone could have won it. I'm glad that I could save the team and that gave me confidence even during the penalty shoot-out.
“I'm happy that I helped the team today [Saturday]. For me, it is just to contribute to every opportunity that I get.”
Chaine, who can initiate attacks from the back and is calm on the ball even when they are under pressure, added that he did his homework before the game and that saving those penalties was not a surprise.
“Playing for a brand like Pirates, you have to go to every game and do your homework in every aspect that you can come across in every match,” he said.
“I'm glad that we did our homework. It was not an easy game, as you all saw and I think we were on the back foot coming into this match based on previous results.
“I think it worked for us today [Saturday], coming into penalties and saving three of them.”
Early save to stop Zwane helped Chaine emerge as Bucs hero
Keeper credits fifth-minute effort as key to penalty heroics
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Orlando Pirates' MTN8 final hero Sipho Chaine has revealed how the incredible save he made to stop Themba Zwane from scoring the opening goal in the first five minutes was a confidence booster that helped him produce more saves in the penalty shoot-out.
Chaine walked away with the man-of-the-match award following his heroics after he helped the Buccaneers to retain their trophy following their 3-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
His confidence was evident throughout the match as he kept his side in the game when Sundowns were putting them under pressure, especially in the second half.
As the match finished goalless after 120 minutes, Chaine, 26, was also impressive in the shoot-out as he saved Sundowns' first three penalties, denying Bongani Zungu, Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena.
Only Mothobi Mvala managed to beat him.
“I think the save in the first half was a real confidence booster, for every goalkeeper, it is very important to keep the team in the game when it is tough,” Chaine told the media during the post-match press conference.
“It was a balanced game and anyone could have won it. I'm glad that I could save the team and that gave me confidence even during the penalty shoot-out.
“I'm happy that I helped the team today [Saturday]. For me, it is just to contribute to every opportunity that I get.”
Chaine, who can initiate attacks from the back and is calm on the ball even when they are under pressure, added that he did his homework before the game and that saving those penalties was not a surprise.
“Playing for a brand like Pirates, you have to go to every game and do your homework in every aspect that you can come across in every match,” he said.
“I'm glad that we did our homework. It was not an easy game, as you all saw and I think we were on the back foot coming into this match based on previous results.
“I think it worked for us today [Saturday], coming into penalties and saving three of them.”
Pirates beat Sundowns on penalties to be crowned MTN8 champions
'I bite my tongue'- Mokwena on ref’s display in Sundowns’ cup final defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos