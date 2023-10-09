Malindi’s death hit me hard – Pailman

Top boxing trainer Bernie Pailman said he was at a loss for words when he received a call that his former boxer, reigning SA bantamweight champ, Ronald “King” Malindi passed away on Saturday.
“I was celebrating Lerato Dlamini's win in the IBF elimination bout in Japan,” said Pailman, who is still in that country with Dlamini and trainer Colin Nathan.
“Then this call came through; it hit me hard. You know there was hope that Ronald will recover and continue with his life though the boxing career was over after being shot in the head.
“What a sad loss; this boy was still very young and was a talented boxer.”
Malindi from Venda, who was based in Brixton, made his professional debut under Pailman in 2013. They won 18 fights and bagged the ABU and the national belts.
“We had good and bad times together,” said Pailman. “The good was when we started and kept on winning our fights because Ronald was working very hard and he listened to my instructions and he was willing to learn.
“The bad was when we had our fights while he was preparing for his last defence, so we parted ways but I still had a soft spot for the boy.”
The flamboyant boxer, who always entertained fans with sleek dance moves after each fight, made his fourth successful defence under Pailman's assistant Charity Mukondeleli because he was still looking for a new trainer.
After that defence against Rofhiwa Nemushungwa, Malindi joined Sean Smith, but they were yet to be together in a fight. Malindi was only one win away from gaining outright ownership of the belt.
Added Pailman: “I could not even visit Ronald at hospital because I have been here in Japan back-to-back with Colin.”
They were there with Hekkie Budler who lost in his attempt to win the WBA Super, WBC and The Ring junior-flyweight titles from Kenshiro Teraji on September 18.
They came back but Pailman flew back there with Dlamini. Nathan joined them a week later.
Malindi, 27, had been at Helen Joseph Hospital since September 7. He was admitted after being shot twice, in the chest and behind the head, in Westbury.
Malindi’s death hit me hard – Pailman
Boxer shot in the chest and head
Image: Tsheko Kabasia
